Road closures and delays for Eastwood and Kimberley drivers to watch out for this week

Roadworks will be taking place on the M1 in the coming days.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures are due to start this week:

• A52, from 8pm January 17 to 6am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 Nottingham (QMC to Priory Roundabout), temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• M1, from 8pm January 17 to 6am January 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 26, slip road lane closures due to maintenance work.

• M1, from 8pm January 19 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 27, slip road lane closures due to maintenance work.

• M1, from 8pm January 26 to 6am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 27 to junction 26, Lane closure due to electrical works.

• M1, from 9pm January 26 to 5am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 26, exit slip road lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M1, from 8pm January 27 to 6am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 26 to junction 27, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• A52, from 8pm January 28 to 6am January 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 westbound, Stapleford to junction 25 (M1), carriageway and lane closures with a diversion route on County Council network due to maintenance work.

• M1, from 8pm January 30 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 25 to junction 27, slip road and lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm January 31 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 27 to junction 26, Lane closure due to maintenance works.