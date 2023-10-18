Road closures affecting some bus services in Mansfield as diversions in place

News you can trust since 1952
Some Mansfield bus routes are being affected by roadworks on the A60 – with diversions in place until December.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 18th Oct 2023, 16:03 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 16:08 BST
Roadworks that started on October 11 will last until December 20 as the National Grid conducts work on A60 Birding Street, Woodhouse Road.

This will affect Stagecoach services 1, 11, 12 and 12B.

For the duration of the roadworks, service 1 will run its normal route until A6075 Debdale Lane.

Stagecoach bus service operates in the Mansfield area.
It will then run via A6191 Chesterfield Road South and A6009 Chesterfield Road South to resume its normal route.

The diversion will be in both directions.

For the duration of the works the bus stop on York Street will not be in use.

For further updates about bus service changes, visit www.stagecoachbus.com/service-updates

And as for services 11, 12 and 12B – for the duration of the roadworks, services 11 and 12 will run their normal routes until St Peters Way.

They will then run via Bath Lane, B6033 Bath Lane, B6033 Ravensdale Road, B6030 Sherwood Hall Road, B6040 Clipstone Road West, A6117 Old Mill Lane, and A60 Leeming Lane South to resume normal route.

The diversion will be in both directions.

For the duration of the works the bus stop on Birding Street, A60 will not be in use.

