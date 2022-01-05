Road closures: a dozen for Mansfield and Ashfield drivers this week

However, motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list shows three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

M1 northbound, Tibshelf Services to Junction 29 at Doe Lea: Lane closure due to maintenance works, until January 7, at 6am;

M1 northbound and southbound, Junction 27 at Annesley to Junction 28 at South Normanton: Lane closure due to survey works, until January 8, at 6am;

M1 northbound and southbound, J29 to Junction 30 at Barlborough: Slip road and lane closures with diversion routes due to electrical work, until June 1, at 6am.

A further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

M1 southbound, Junction 31 at Aston to J30: Slip road closure and lane closures for technology works, diversion route in place, from January 5, at 8pm, to January 8, at 6am;

M1 northbound and southbound, Junction 26 at Nuthall to J28: Mobile hard shoulder closure due to maintenance works, on January 6, from 8am-5pm;

M1 northbound and southbound, J26-J28: Mobile hard shoulder closure due to maintenance works, from January 8, at 8am, to January 9, at 5pm;

M1 northbound, Tibshelf Services to J29: Lane closure due to maintenance works, from January 9, at 8pm, to January 10, at 6am;

M1 southbound, J30: Carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place, from January 10, at 8pm, to January 19, at 6am;

M1 southbound, J27-J26: Lane closures due to maintenance works, from January 12, at 8pm, to January 13, at 6am;

M1 southbound, J29 to Tibshelf Services: Lane closure due to maintenance work, from January 12, at 8pm, to January 14, at 6am;

M1 southbound, Junction 29a at Markham Vale to J28: Lane closures due to maintenance work, from January 13, at 8pm, to January 14, at 6am;

M1 northbound, J27-J28: Lane closure due to maintenance works, from January 17, at 8pm, to January 18, at 6am.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.