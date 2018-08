The A608 in Underwood is currently closed following a serious collision between a lorry and a pedestrian.

A 78-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highways England have put diversions in place, however traffic exiting the M1 at Junction 27 may be affected, please plan your journey accordingly as the road will be closed for some time.

If anyone has any information or any dash cam footage, please call the police on 101, quoting incident number 521 of August 1, 2018.