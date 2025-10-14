Rapid EV chargers installed at Mansfield's Morrisons petrol station

Drivers of electric vehicles in Mansfield can now use new upgraded rapid charging points at the town’s Morrisons petrol station.

Motor Fuel Group (MFG), the UK’s largest independent forecourt operator has completed its rollout of rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging bays across the Morrisons network, marking a major milestone in MFG’s commitment to supporting the UK’s energy transition.

Almost 300 Morrisons sites across the UK have been upgraded with the Mansfield forecourt on Sutton Road.

MFG’s investment means that Morrisons is now the number one supermarket for EV charging facilities, with more bays than any other food retailer.

Morrisons in Mansfield is one of the sites getting an EV charger upgrade. Photo: Google

The investment forms part of MFG’s strategy to electrify and future proof the Morrisons estate, providing charging facilities for the supermarket’s customers.

These chargers can provide a battery fill akin to the average milage travelled within 45 minutes, therefore suitable for customers undertaking the weekly shop.

This rollout is in addition to MFG’s investment in EV Power Ultra Rapid Charging Hubs, where it is developing multi bay hubs (up to eight bays) alongside its forecourts, as part of a ‘dual fuel’ strategy – an essential requirement to assist the UK’s transition to EV.

MFG will have more than 100 Ultra Rapid Hubs on the Morrisons network alone by 2030, in addition to a further 400 hubs across its 1,218 service

stations.

This rollout is part of full-scale redevelopments of its forecourts to deliver travel retail destinations with new food-to-go options including Pret, Greggs and Burger King, as well as convenience store retail refits, and development of car wash centre’s.

MFG is investing £170m in 2025 across its estate and is committed to this quantum of investment over the coming years.

There are now 1.5m EVs on British roads and EV charging infrastructure remains a critical enabler of this transition.

Recent surveys show that access to reliable and rapid charging continues to be a top priority for EV drivers.

William Bannister, chief executive of MFG, said: “Completing this rollout of rapid charging bays across the Morrisons network in just five months is a testament to our team’s expertise and commitment.

"We are delivering on our promise to provide the infrastructure communities need to embrace electric vehicles, while continuing to invest in a best-in-class experience for all our customers.”