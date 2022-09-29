News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police issue update on four-car crash involving Porsche and BMW that closed busy route near Alfreton

Police have issued a statement on a collision between four cars that took place near Alfreton.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 11:10 am

On Tuesday, September 27, at about 7.50am, Derbyshire Police were called to attend a collision in Main Road, Morton.

A force spokesman said: “At the scene a BMW and a Vauxhall Corsa had collided – with the two then colliding with a Porsche and a Seat.”

READ THIS: Teenage girl’s stabbing ordeal in Kirkby knife-point raid shared on social media

Fortunately, no one sustained serious injuries during the incident.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

No-one suffered serious injuries during the incident, and the female driver of the Vauxhall was taken to hospital as a precaution.

PolicePorscheBMWVauxhallSeat