Police issue update on four-car crash involving Porsche and BMW that closed busy route near Alfreton
Police have issued a statement on a collision between four cars that took place near Alfreton.
On Tuesday, September 27, at about 7.50am, Derbyshire Police were called to attend a collision in Main Road, Morton.
A force spokesman said: “At the scene a BMW and a Vauxhall Corsa had collided – with the two then colliding with a Porsche and a Seat.”
No-one suffered serious injuries during the incident, and the female driver of the Vauxhall was taken to hospital as a precaution.