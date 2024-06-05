Police issue update after concerns for safety of a man closes M1 near Mansfield causing long delays
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derbyshire drivers faced severe delays early this morning after the M1 southbound was closed from J28 A38 (Alfreton / Mansfield) to J27 A608 Mansfield Road (Hucknall / Underwood) due to a police incident.
It was reported that congestion backed up through J29 at Chesterfield and up to J29A (Markham Vale / Bolsover), with the A611 Derby Road and the A61 through Clay Cross also congested as traffic was diverted. The road was reopened around 7.30 am and traffic eased around 9 am.
Police have now confirmed the reason behind the closure.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “A closure was in place as officers were responding to a concern for safety of a man, who was reported to be on the wrong side of the bridge on the M1. He was returned to safety and the road reopened.”