Police issue update after concerns for safety of a man closes M1 near Mansfield causing long delays

Derbyshire police have issued an update following an incident on M1 earlier today (June 4).

Derbyshire drivers faced severe delays early this morning after the M1 southbound was closed from J28 A38 (Alfreton / Mansfield) to J27 A608 Mansfield Road (Hucknall / Underwood) due to a police incident.

It was reported that congestion backed up through J29 at Chesterfield and up to J29A (Markham Vale / Bolsover), with the A611 Derby Road and the A61 through Clay Cross also congested as traffic was diverted. The road was reopened around 7.30 am and traffic eased around 9 am.

Police have now confirmed the reason behind the closure.

Long queues have formed due to the closure of the M1 southbound this morning Photo: Motorway cameras