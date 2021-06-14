Person injured after collision between school bus and van in Mansfield Woodhouse

A person was taken to hospital with injuries after a collision between a school bus and a van in Mansfield Woodhouse on Monday morning, police have confirmed.

By Dale Spridgeon
Monday, 14th June 2021, 1:02 pm

The incident happened on Woodhouse Road close to its junction with Yorke Street during this morning’s rush hour.

A police spokesman said: "Nottinghamshire Police were called to Yorke Street in Mansfield Woodhouse at around 8.50am this morning (Monday, June 14) following a report of a collision between a bus and a van.

"One person was taken to hospital with injuries."

A school bus and a van were in collision in Mansfield Woodhouse on Monday morning. Photo: Charlie Proctor.

