Person injured after collision between school bus and van in Mansfield Woodhouse
A person was taken to hospital with injuries after a collision between a school bus and a van in Mansfield Woodhouse on Monday morning, police have confirmed.
Monday, 14th June 2021, 1:02 pm
The incident happened on Woodhouse Road close to its junction with Yorke Street during this morning’s rush hour.
A police spokesman said: "Nottinghamshire Police were called to Yorke Street in Mansfield Woodhouse at around 8.50am this morning (Monday, June 14) following a report of a collision between a bus and a van.
"One person was taken to hospital with injuries."