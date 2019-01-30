Overnight traffic blocked by HGV that shed its load on A38 near M1

Traffic was halted on a major Ashfield road in the early hours of this morning after a lorry “shed its load” on the road.

The incident happened at about 5.30am today, January 30, on the A38 slip road to junction 28 of the M1 at Tibshelf.

The slip road was closed for almost two hours as the police cleared the HGV lorry.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “We were called to a road incident at about 5.30am today near junction 28 of the M1 at Tibshelf.

“A HGV lorry had shed its load on the A38 just prior to the junction 28 roundabout in the outside lane.

“We closed the road off whilst moving the lorry and its load, and the road was reopened just before 7.10am.

“Nobody was hurt.”