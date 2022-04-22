Number of Mansfield electric vehicle charging points rises over last two years

As people are urged to ‘invest in our planet’ for Earth Day 2022, the Government is aiming to entirely phase out petrol and diesel-powered cars by 2030.

However, with battery electric vehicles planned to account for all car sales by 2035, it has faced criticism from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, which says there are not enough charging points for many people to purchase electric vehicles.

Department for Transport figures show there were 28 publicly provided charging points in Mansfield on January 1, up from 17 two years ago, alongside 23 in Ashfield, up from 18 in 2020.

They were among 28,375 installed across the UK at the start of this year, up from 16,505 in January 2020.

Mansfield residents had also installed 263 at-home charging points through the Electric Vehicle Homecharge Scheme as of January 1 – a 168 per cent increase over the last two years, further Department for Transport figures outline. In Ashfield, it has increased 159 per cent, to 371.

The scheme gives applicants a 75 per cent grant towards the cost of installing the charging point up to £350.

There have also been 38 charging points installed at Mansfield workplaces and 49 in Ashfield.

However, with residents requiring ‘designated, private off-street parking’ for the Homecharge Scheme, the SMMT has argued for more investment for those who only have on-street parking available.

Separate figures from the SMMT show there are now more than 460,000 battery-electric cars in the UK, more than double the number two years before.

However, Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, says a lack of charging points is putting people off from switching.

He said: “The automotive industry is up for the challenge of a zero-emission new car and van market by 2035.

"Delivering this ambition needs more than automotive investment; it needs the commensurate commitment of all other stakeholders, especially the charging industry.”

The Government announced major investment plans in charging infrastructure last month, totalling £1.6 billion across a range of schemes.