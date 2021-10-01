The police, fire and ambulance have their own fuel reserves and can operate as normal.

Superintendent Sukesh Verma, of Nottinghamshire Police, has issued a statement on behalf of the 999 partner agencies.

“People across Nottinghamshire can be reassured that emergency services plan carefully for scenarios such as this and have ample fuel supplies – there’ll be no impact on services.

Notts Police are reassuring the public, emergency services have 'ample fuel reserves' and can 'operate as normal'

“As everyone is now aware, there is no shortage of fuel, but a sudden change in the way people buy fuel in the last few days has made it difficult for forecourts to restock at a quick enough rate.

“By simply returning to normal habits, we understand fuel stations will be able to return to normal much more quickly and elevate the current challenge.

"We would urge motorists to ensure they do not cause an obstruction on the roads if they are queuing for fuel."