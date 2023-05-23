EMR train managers, senior conductors and revenue protection officers use a small machine to issue tickets, excess fares and sundries to its customers.

Previously, these machines used the traditional magnetic stripe solution, which was costly and non-recyclable due to their composition and the use of the data strip across the back of the ticket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But now, EMR – which operates services across Nottinghamshire, including the Robin Hood Line serving Mansfield, Hucknall, Bulwell, Worksop, Sutton and Kirkby – is changing this.

EMR's new paper tickets will allow the train operator to recycle more

In a project costing £116,000, almost 300 of these devices have now been converted to paper roll ticketing – meaning a more sustainable approach to EMR's day-to-day operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Gunton, EMR environment and sustainability manager, said: "We have an important role to play in helping people live more sustainably by offering a practical alternative to taking the car. But, on top of that, it’s our responsibility to minimise the environmental impact of our services.

“In 2022, EMR issued 662,000 magnetic-stripe tickets using onboard machines - unfortunately these tickets ultimately ended up in landfill.

“Thanks to this investment, on board tickets can now be recycled - which is great for sustainability and another important step in reducing our impact on the environment."