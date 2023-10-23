News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

Nottinghamshire roads currently closed due to flooding

Flooding caused by Storm Babet has left several roads in Nottinghamshire impassable or closed due to the effects of torrential rain.
By John Smith
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 11:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Information from Nottinghamshire County Council lists the following road closures:

Mansfield

Church Road

Several road closures remain in force across Nottinghamshire due to floodingSeveral road closures remain in force across Nottinghamshire due to flooding
Several road closures remain in force across Nottinghamshire due to flooding
Most Popular

Abbott Road

Old Water Lane

Sutton Road

Kirkby

Mill Lane

Selston

Park Lane

Sutton

Fackley Road

Farndon Road

Hucknall

Watnall Road

Lovesey Avenue

Retford

London Road

Gateford

Fulmer Way

Worksop

Priorswell Road

Newcastle Avenue

Lime Tree Avenue (Clumber Park)

Water Meadows

Skegby

Beck Lane

Jacksdale

Main Road

Brinsley Hill

Annesley

Derby Road

Colston Bassett

Harby Lane

Church Gate

Smyte Bridge

Headon

Hazelwood Lane

Holbeck

Worksop Road

Stokeham

Crockit Hill

Shireoaks

Hudson Farm

Shireoaks Road

Springs Lane

Bothamsall

Main Street

Cossall

Coronation Road

Newthorpe

Willey Lane

Stapleford

Moorbridge Lane

Wellington Street

Moorbridge Lane

Edwinstowe

Mill Lane

Norwell

Norwell Lane

Bathley Lane

Main Street Brickyard Cottage

Southwell

Brackenhurst Road

Halam Road

Edingley

Mansfield Road

Halam

Radley Road

Epperstone

Epperstone Village

Coddington

Thorpe Close

Ompton

A616 Ompton

Weston

Great North Road B1164 from Main Street

Caunton

Norwell Road/Caunton Road

Main Street

Sutton-on-Trent

Great North road to the junction of Tuxford Road

Low Marnham

Marnham Road

Carlton-on-Trent

Main Street

Newark

Hawton Road

Kelham

A617 Kelham

Farndon

Wyke Lane

Fiskerton

Rolleston Road

Bleasby

Main Street

Gunthorpe

Access road at side of Trent

Cotgrave

Hollygate Lane

Related topics:NottinghamshireNottinghamshire County Council