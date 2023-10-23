Nottinghamshire roads currently closed due to flooding
Information from Nottinghamshire County Council lists the following road closures:
Mansfield
Church Road
Abbott Road
Old Water Lane
Sutton Road
Kirkby
Mill Lane
Selston
Park Lane
Sutton
Fackley Road
Farndon Road
Hucknall
Watnall Road
Lovesey Avenue
Retford
London Road
Gateford
Fulmer Way
Worksop
Priorswell Road
Newcastle Avenue
Lime Tree Avenue (Clumber Park)
Water Meadows
Skegby
Beck Lane
Jacksdale
Main Road
Brinsley Hill
Annesley
Derby Road
Colston Bassett
Harby Lane
Church Gate
Smyte Bridge
Headon
Hazelwood Lane
Holbeck
Worksop Road
Stokeham
Crockit Hill
Shireoaks
Hudson Farm
Shireoaks Road
Springs Lane
Bothamsall
Main Street
Cossall
Coronation Road
Newthorpe
Willey Lane
Stapleford
Moorbridge Lane
Wellington Street
Moorbridge Lane
Edwinstowe
Mill Lane
Norwell
Norwell Lane
Bathley Lane
Main Street Brickyard Cottage
Southwell
Brackenhurst Road
Halam Road
Edingley
Mansfield Road
Halam
Radley Road
Epperstone
Epperstone Village
Coddington
Thorpe Close
Ompton
A616 Ompton
Weston
Great North Road B1164 from Main Street
Caunton
Norwell Road/Caunton Road
Main Street
Sutton-on-Trent
Great North road to the junction of Tuxford Road
Low Marnham
Marnham Road
Carlton-on-Trent
Main Street
Newark
Hawton Road
Kelham
A617 Kelham
Farndon
Wyke Lane
Fiskerton
Rolleston Road
Bleasby
Main Street
Gunthorpe
Access road at side of Trent
Cotgrave
Hollygate Lane