Nottinghamshire railways at a standstill again today as fresh strikes take place

Members of the train drivers union ASLEF are on strike today and again on Saturday, June 3 and there will be no trains running at all, nationally, regionally or locally.

For today and Saturday, the simple advice from East Midlands Railway (EMR) is ‘do not travel’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inbetween the ASLEF strikes, members of the RMT union will be striking again on Friday, June 2.

No trains are running today in Nottinghamshire as ASLEF union members strike

On that day, all services will only run between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

Trains on the Robin Hood Line will only run once an hour and only between Nottingham and Mansfield Woodhouse, meaning services will call at Bulwell, Hucknall, Newstead, Mansfield, Sutton and Kirkby, but there will be no services to Whitwell, Creswell or Worksop and no replacement buses will be provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local bus routes will not be affected and tram services between Hucknall and Nottingham will also run as normal.

Nationally today, there will be one train per hour between Nottingham and London St Pancras on the main line, while regionally, there will also be one train per hour between Derby and Nottingham, Sheffield and Nottingham and Nottingham and Grantham.

Additionally, there will be on train every two hours between Nottingham and Skegness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad