Nottinghamshire rail users face more disruption as strike action continues today
Rail passengers face more headaches today (Saturday) as Nottinghamshire services are hit by more strike action.
Members of the RMT union are striking today and all services will only run between 7am and 7pm.
Trains on the Robin Hood Line will only run once an hour and only between Nottingham and Mansfield Woodhouse, meaning services will call at Bulwell, Hucknall, Newstead, Mansfield, Sutton and Kirkby, but there will be no services to Whitwell, Creswell or Worksop and no replacement buses will be provided.
Local bus routes will not be affected and tram services between Hucknall and Nottingham will also run as normal.
Nationally today, there will be one train per hour between Nottingham and London St Pancras on the main line, while regionally, there will also be one train per hour between Derby and Nottingham, Sheffield and Nottingham and Nottingham and Grantham.
Today’s strikes follow on from the action by members of the ASLEF union yesterday (Friday).
Further ASLEF strikes will also take place on Wednesday, May 31 and Saturday, June 3.
For full details of strike action, see eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/rail-strike