News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Nottinghamshire rail passengers face more disruption this weekend as fresh strikes take place

Rail services will grind to a halt on the Robin Hood Line again this weekend as members of the RMT Union carry out fresh strike action.
By John Smith
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 17:27 BST- 1 min read

RMT members are striking on Saturday, August 26.

East Midlands Railway (EMR) says that on that day, there will be no services on the Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Worksop, which serves Mansfield, Hucknall, Bulwell, Newstead, Kirkby and Sutton.

No replacement bus services will be provided.

No trains will be running on the Robin Hood Line this Saturday due to strike actionNo trains will be running on the Robin Hood Line this Saturday due to strike action
No trains will be running on the Robin Hood Line this Saturday due to strike action
Most Popular

Usual county bus services will run as normal and tram services between Nottingham, Hucknall and Bulwell will also run as usual, although these will continue to be affected by ongoing engineering works.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nationally, there will be one train per hour between Nottingham and London St Pancras on the mainline and one train per hour on the routes from Nottingham to Derby, Leicester and Sheffield.

Read More
Nottinghamshire NHS bracing itself ahead of two-day consultants strike

Addtionally, there will be one train every two hours between Nottingham and Skegness, only calling at Grantham, Sleaford and Boston.

Trains will start from 6.30am and finish at 6.30pm – meaning people travelling to sports events, particularly football fans, may need to make alternative travel arrangements.

On its website, EMR said: “We advise that you only travel if necessary.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"If you are planning to travel during this time it is important to check your journey as we will be operating a significantly reduced or no services on strike days.”

The train drivers’ union ASLEF will be striking on Friday, September 1 when there will be no trains running at all.

RMT Union members will then be striking again on Saturday, September 2 when there will again be no services on the Robin Hood Line.

Related topics:Rail servicesNottinghamNottinghamshireTrainsHucknallAslefEast Midlands RailwayWorksop