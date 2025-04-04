Nottinghamshire County Council thanks passengers for their patience after travel pass system hit by problems

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nottinghamshire Council says it is working with the supplier to resolve problems with the bus pass system across the county.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Passengers holding valid passes have been suddenly finding them not being accepted due to issues with technology.

The council has been working with suppliers to resove this throughout the day but has now said the problem is likely to continue into the weekend and next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the authority has reassured all pass holders that their passes will still be accepted on bus and tram services.

Valid county council passes are still being accepted on local bus or tram services despite problems with technology. Photo: Nottinghamshire County Council X

In a statement on its Facebook page, the council said: “We're still working to resolve the system issue with bus pass acceptance which is stopping some valid county council passes, including concessionary passes, working on bus and tram services.

“It's likely that this issue will continue into the weekend and next week and we'd like to say thank you for your patience whilst we work to resolve this with the supplier.

“If you have a county council pass and are due to be travelling on local bus or tram services, your valid pass will still be accepted for travel when shown to the bus driver or tram conductor.

“We'll keep you updated on this issue as we work hard to resolve it.”