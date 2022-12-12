Extensive strike action this week by the RMT, Unite and TSSA unions – and planned engineering works by Network Rail – mean that from Tuesday, December 13 until Saturday, December 17, East Midlands Railway (EMR), which operates the Robin Hood Line, says there will be no trains running on the line between Nottingham and Worksop, which serves Mansfield, Mansfield Woodhouse, Sutton and Kirkby.

On Sunday, December 18, there is no strike action, but services will still be hit by engineering work across the network and there will only one train per hour on the Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Mansfield Woodhouse.

No replacement bus services will run during the strike action.

Normal bus services serving the towns will be unaffected.

The strike action will also hugely affect mainline services between Nottingham and London.

EMR say on strike days, services will only run between 7.30am and 6.30pm each day.

From Tuesday, December 13 to Friday, December 16, there will be one train per hour between Nottingham and London St Pancras,

The strike disruption is further exacerbated by engineering work taking place on the mainline next weekend.

On Saturday December 17 and Sunday, December 18, intercity services between Nottingham and London will terminate at Leicester and passengers will take a rail replacement bus to Kettering where they can catch an hourly EMR connect service to London.

Regionally, on all six affected days there will be just one train per hour on services between Nottingham and Leicester, Nottingham and Sheffield and Nottingham and Derby.

EMR is advising passengers to only travel by train if absolutely necessary throughout the strike and engineering works period.

