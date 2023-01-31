News you can trust since 1952
No trains for Nottinghamshire again tomorrow due to strike action

Rail services in Nottinghamshire will come to a standstill again tomorrow (Friday) as members of the RMT and ASLEF Unions take more strike action.

By John Smith
31st Jan 2023, 6:56pm - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 5:55pm

As was the case on Wednesday, East Midlands Railway says it will not be running any services, either on the mainline between Sheffield, Nottingham and London, or on any local and regional routes.

It again means the Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Worksop, which serves Bulwell, Hucknall, Newstead, Mansfield, Kirkby, Sutton, Shirebrook and Whitwell, will again be closed.

Rail services in Nottinghamshire will come to a halt again tomorrow due to strike action
However, as before, local bus services will run as normal and tram services between Nottingham, Hucknall and Bulwell will again be unaffected.

Normal services will resume again from Saturday, February 4.

For more information on the strikes, tickets and refunds, visit EMR’s website here.

