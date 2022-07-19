And on it’s website and Twitter feed, the company is urging people not to travel by train today.

The company ran a very limited early morning service to/from London St Pancras to Nottingham but now all Intercity routes will only run to/from Sheffield or Nottingham to Leicester for the rest of the day.

No alternative transport will be provided either by the company.

EMR has cancelled its intercity services to London today but local routes to Mansfield, Sutton and Kirkby should run as planned

However, local services on the Robin Hood Line that serves Mansfield, Sutton and Kirkby, look set to continue to run as planned although some peak time services could be delayed or cancelled.

On it’s website EMR said: “We strongly urge customers not to travel with East Midlands Railway today.

"Journeys will take twice as long as normal and return services are likely to be cancelled.

“The Met Office has issued a 'red extreme heat' warning as temperatures in the East Midlands and London are forecast to reach 40 degrees Celsius.

“As the track is typically 20 degrees warmer than the air above, this extreme heat can cause the track to buckle and bend which poses a serious safety risk to our Intercity trains which travel at speeds between 100 and 125 miles per hour.

“If your journey is necessary and your train has been cancelled, you may use your ticket on the next available train service.

“Tickets dated Tuesday, July 19 will be accepted to travel on Wednesday, July 20 instead.

“If you are travelling please allow extra time to travel as your journey is likely to be significantly delayed, please check your journey before you travel with an online journey planner here.

If your overall journey has been delayed by more than 15 minutes you may be entitled to claim compensation, full details of how to claim can be found here.

If you do not wish to complete your journey, you may claim a refund on your ticket.