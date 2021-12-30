New Year roadworks: motorists warned of M1 delays

However, the news is not too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

M1 northbound, Tibshelf services to Junction 29 at Doe Lea: Lane closure due to maintenance works, until January 7, at 6am;

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

M1 northbound and southbound, Junction 27 at Annesley to Junction 28 at South Normanton: Lane closure due to survey works, until January 8 at 6am;

M1 northbound and southbound, J29 to Junction 30 at Barlborough: Slip road and lane closures with diversion routes due to electrical work, until June 1, at 6am.

A further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

M1 southbound, Junction 31 at Aston to J30: Slip road closure and lane closures for technology works, diversion route in place via local highway authority and national highways network, from January 5 at 8pm to January 8, at 6am;

M1 northbound and southbound, Junction 26 at Nuthall to J28: Mobile hard shoulder closure due to maintenance works, on January 6, from 8am-5pm;

M1 northbound and southbound, J26 to J28: Mobile hard shoulder closure due to maintenance works, from January 8 at 8am to January 9 to 5pm;

M1 northbound, Tibshelf Services to J29: Lane closure due to maintenance works, from January 9 at 8pm to January 10 at 6am;

M1 southbound, J30: Carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via National Highways and local highway authority network, from January 10 at 8pm to January 19 at 6am.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.