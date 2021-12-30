New Year roadworks: closures on M1 and A52 to watch out for this week

A number of closures are already in place or set to begin this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A52, from 1.57pm December 20 to 4.30pm December 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 westbound, Bramcote, lane closure due to works being undertaken on behalf of Cadent Gas.

• M1, from 8pm December 2 2021 to 6am January 9 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 25 to Trowell Services, lane closure due to maintenance works.

•M1 northbound and southbound, Junction 27 at Annesley to Junction 28 at South Normanton: Lane closure due to survey works, until January 8 at 6am

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 8am to 5pm on January 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 26 to junction 28, mobile hard shoulder closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8am January 8 to 5pm January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, between, junction 25 and junction 27, hard shoulder closures due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8am January 8 to 5pm January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 26 to junction 28, mobile hard shoulder closure due to maintenance works.