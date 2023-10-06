Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nottingham City Council began works at and around Cinderhill Island at Bulwell in spring with the aim of improving bus journey times and improving the area for pedestrians and cyclists.

With the work now completed, residents, bus passengers and drivers can now enjoy a number of benefits.

These include a new 24-hour bus lane with passengers on Trentbarton’s Rainbow One seeing the benefits of more reliability and improved journey times for this and other northbound bus services.

Work on the new bus lane at Cinderhill Island is now complete. Photo: Submitted

The scheme also makes the road safer with the speed limit lowered from 50mph to 40mph in certain zones and a new quiet cycle route has been provided along Nottingham Road as well as a new bus and cycle lane southbound between Nuthall Bypass and Nottingham Road.

There are also improved pedestrian crossing facilities at the junction of Bells Lane and Cinderhill Island and a new dedicated right hand turn lane on Nuthall Bypass approaching Cinderhill Island

This scheme builds on existing improvements made along the A610 bus corridor.

These include the upgraded digital public transport information at bus stops and traffic light priority for late running buses as part of a package of bus service improvement measures being delivered as part of the Transforming Cities Fund Programme.

Coun Angela Kandola (Lab), portfolio holder for highways, transport and planning at the city council, said: "Nottingham people need fast, affordable, reliable bus service and bus priority lanes like this one are crucial to delivering on that goal.

"I’m pleased that this project to improve journey times, pedestrian and cyclist experience and safety for everyone is now complete.

“Nottingham City Council is committed to working alongside Trentbarton and all our city partners to speed up travel times, reduce traffic on our roads and make streets safe.”

Tom Morgan, Trentbarton managing director, added: “It’s great to see bus priority measures being introduced in Nottingham.