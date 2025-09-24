These are upcoming road closures and roadworks planned for Mansfield and Ashfield in the coming days. Photo: Otherplaceholder image
These are upcoming road closures and roadworks planned for Mansfield and Ashfield in the coming days. Photo: Other

New: 51 Mansfield, Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall road closures and major roadworks upcoming

By John Smith
Published 24th Sep 2025, 14:54 BST
Roadworks and road closures are a part of everyday life for motorists, so it helps to know when roads you use will be affected.

We’ve checked Via East Midlands’ – who take care of highways for Nottinghamshire Council – website to see what main roadworks and road closures are in place or planned for Mansfield, Sutton, Kirkby, Hucknall and neighbouring towns and villages in the coming days.

Road closed with no right turn on to Baums Lane from 10pm on October 1 to 11.59pm on October 5.

1. Nottingham Road/Baums Lane, Mansfield

Road closed with no right turn on to Baums Lane from 10pm on October 1 to 11.59pm on October 5. Photo: Google

Temporary traffic signals in operation from 9.30am on October 2 to 3.30pm on October 3.

2. Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse

Temporary traffic signals in operation from 9.30am on October 2 to 3.30pm on October 3. Photo: Google

Temporary traffic lights in operation on the road from 9.30am to 3.30pm on October 2.

3. Old Mill Lane, Mansfield

Temporary traffic lights in operation on the road from 9.30am to 3.30pm on October 2. Photo: Google

Temporary traffic lights in operation at junction with Polperro Way from September 29 to October 15.

4. Beacon Hill Drive, Hucknall

Temporary traffic lights in operation at junction with Polperro Way from September 29 to October 15. Photo: Google

