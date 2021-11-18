Ben Bradley MP, also Nottinghamshire Council leader, was speaking after the Government revealed a £96 billion overhaul of the railways.

The Integrated Rail Plan announced by Transport Secretary Grant Shapp today has been described as the ‘single biggest Government investment in the railways, ever’.

The plan includes extending the Robin Hood Line and reopening the Maid Marian Line.

Ben Bradley MP and Nottinghamshire County Council leader

The plans for the Robin Hood Line, which runs between Worksop and Nottingham, via Mansfield and Ashfield, would see it extended between Shirebrook and Ollerton, with a stop at Edwinstowe.

The Maid Marian Line, between Pye Bridge and Kirkby and currently only used by freight trains, would link the Robin Hood Line with the main Nottingham-Sheffield railway line.

The plans also confirmed the HS2 eastern leg of the high speed line will now end in Nottinghamshire rather than Leeds, slashing journey times between Birmingham and Nottingham to less than half an hour.

However, a planned HS2 hub at Toton will be scrapped in favour of the high-speed railway line going to East Midlands Parkway. Instead, there will be a new railway station at Toton.

Mr Bradley said: “I’m really happy with today’s outcome and welcome the brilliant announcements from the IRP, which will directly benefit my constituents.

“I’m over the moon the station at Toton has been approved. This could be life-changing for my constituents who will be able to access well-paid jobs and have easy access to them thanks to the creation of the Maid Marian Line.

"I know my colleagues across Nottinghamshire will welcome confirmation of the Robin Hood Line extension, which we’ve been campaigning on for years.

“There’s a lot to celebrate. Our region is receiving a £12 billion investment, which is massive.

“It shows the Government is listening to me when I’ve been urging ministers to ensure the East Midlands is not left behind and remains key to levelling up the country.

“I’ve put a huge amount of time and energy into meeting with ministers and leaders to ensure Mansfield is at the heart of plans and I’ll carry on doing everything I can to bring more jobs, opportunities and economic growth to our area.”