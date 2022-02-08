Motorists across Mansfield and Ashfield warned to expect ‘slight delays’ due to planned M1 lane closures

However, motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list shows two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

M1 northbound, Junction 27, at Annesley, to Junction 32, at Morthern: Abnormal load travelling from Hucknall to Doncaster. Until February 12, at 11.59pm;

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roadworks will be taking place in the M1 in the coming days.

M1 northbound and southbound, Junction 29, at Doe Lea, to Junction 30, at Barlborough: Slip road and lane closures with diversion routes due to electrical work. Until June 1, at 6am.

Closures

A further three closures are scheduled to begin over the next seven days:

M1 northbound and southbound, Junction 26, at Nuthall, to Junction 28, at South Normanton: mobile hard shoulder closure due to maintenance works. From February 10, at 8pm, to February 12, at 6am;

M1 northbound, J27: Exit slip road lane closure for works on local authority network. From February 10, at 8pm, to February 13, at 6am;

M1 northbound, J26-J27: Lane closure due to maintenance work. From February 17, at 8pm, to February 18, at 6am;

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.