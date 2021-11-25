More trains for Mansfield and Ashfield passengers from next month as services are restored

From December 13, the 4.58pm and 5.58pm services from Nottingham to Mansfield Woodhouse and the 5.27pm service from Mansfield Woodhouse to Nottingham will all be back on the timetable, serving Newstead, Kirkby, Sutton Parkway and Mansfield stations.

Paul Barnfield, EMR operations director, said: “In recent months, a dedicated team has been working hard to improve the reliability and performance of our services to allow us to reinstate a number of our regional services.

“We have aimed to prioritise services which have been the most requested by our customers and local stakeholders while also being careful to ensure our timetable is robust, reliable and as cost-efficient to taxpayers as possible.”

Three more services will be back on the timetable for Hucknall rail passengers from December 13