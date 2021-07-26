More than 50 destinations to fly to from East Midlands Airport this summer

The airport is hoping that it will see an increase in passenger demand over the coming weeks now that those who have received two vaccinations can avoid quarantine upon return from an ‘amber’ country, and as the region’s schools’ break-up for the summer holidays.

Passengers can travel through the airport in the knowledge that measures are in place to help keep them safe. Firstly, everyone who travels overseas needs to test negative before boarding a plane, while face mask wearing in the terminals continues to be strongly advised, and deep cleaning and hand sanitisers remains in place.

The airport has also recently expanded its on-site testing capacity and offers a range of arrival and departure tests, including packages for amber/green list countries, plus Test to Release, which unlocks passengers from quarantine after a full five days.

More than 50 popular destinations are now available to fly to from East Midlands Airport on Monday

Clare James, EMA managing director, said: “While I appreciate that there is still anxiety about travelling abroad in the current climate, the recent reminder of what Mediterranean heat feels like may encourage holiday-makers to book for an overseas trip this summer if they haven’t done so already."

These are the routes available from EMA this summer:

UK domestic & Channel Islands

Belfast (both International and George Best)

Guernsey

Jersey

Croatia

Dubrovnik

Split

Egypt

Hurghada

France

Bergerac

Carcassonne

Dinard

Limoges

Germany

Berlin

Greece and Greek Islands

Chania (Crete)

Corfu

Heraklion (Corfu)

Kefalonia

Kos

Larnaca (Cyprus)

Paphos (Cyprus)

Rhodes

Skiathos

Santorini

Zakynthos

Hungary

Budapest

Italy

Bergamo

Ciampino (Rome)

Girona

Naples

Pisa

Venice Treviso

Verona

Latvia

Riga

Malta

Poland

Lodz

Rzeszow

Warsaw

Wroclaw

Portugal

Faro

Madeira

Republic of Ireland

Dublin

Knock

Spain and Spanish Islands

Alicante

Barcelona

Fuerteventura

Gran Canaria

Ibiza

Malaga

Mahon (Menorca)

Palma (Majorca)

Tenerife

Valencia

Tunisia

Enfidha Hammamet

Turkey

Antalya

Dalaman

Izmir

Please note: A Government review of the traffic light system which considers which countries are on the red, amber and green lists is expected on or around August 4.