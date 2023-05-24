News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK

More Saturday trains to Mansfield, Hucknall, Sutton and Kirkby on Robin Hood Line starts this weekend

Rail passengers using East Midlands Railway’s Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Mansfield Woodhouse will benefit from more services on Saturdays from this weekend.
By John Smith
Published 15th May 2023, 12:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 18:39 BST

From this Saturday, May 27, EMR, which operates services on the line between Nottingham and Worksop, is introducing 22 new services for Saturdays between Nottingham and Mansfield Woodhouse, calling at Hucknall, Mansfield, Sutton Parkway and Kirkby.

However, the new services will not call at Bulwell or Newstead, which will remain as part of the hourly services between Nottingham and Worksop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

EMR says introducing the new services to Mansfield, Hucknall, Sutton and Kirkby will help operational performance across the route.

EMR is introducing 22 new Saturday services between Nottingham and Mansfield Woodhouse this monthEMR is introducing 22 new Saturday services between Nottingham and Mansfield Woodhouse this month
EMR is introducing 22 new Saturday services between Nottingham and Mansfield Woodhouse this month
Most Popular

Will Rogers, EMR managing director, said: “I’m happy to confirm that as part of our May timetable change, we will be reintroducing some Saturday services on the Robin Hood Line.

“This will enable us to run a two train per hour service on that day and better match the demand we are seeing on Saturdays as people travel between Mansfield Woodhouse and Nottingham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
EMR cutting waste as printer upgrade will allow 500,000 tickets to be recycled

“It is great news for the communities of Nottinghamshire, as well as businesses up and down the line.

“An hourly service will remain for Bulwell and Newstead passengers and these calls will continue to be accommodated in the Worksop services.

"The reintroduced services will therefore not call at Bulwell and Newstead.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

New service departure times from Saturday, May 27:

Nottingham to Mansfield Woodhouse: 8am; 8.59am; 9.59am; 10.59am; noon; 12.59pm; 1.59pm; 2.59pm; 3.59pm; 4.59pm; and 5.59pm.

Mansfield Woodhouse to Nottingham: 8.41am; 9.41am; 10.41am; 11.41am; 12.41pm; 1.41pm; 2.41pm; 3.41pm; 4.41pm; 5.41pm; 6.41pm.

For more details and timetables. see eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk

Related topics:NottinghamEMRRail passengersMansfieldHucknallBulwellEast Midlands Railway