Further strike action by the ASLEF union means there are again no trains running to or from Nottinghamshire today (Wednesday).
By John Smith
Published 28th Sep 2023, 12:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 00:20 BST
As was the case when ASLEF members walked out last Saturday, East Midlands Railway (EMR) has again confirmed it will not be operating any services today, either nationally between Nottingham and London or locally on the Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Worksop.

Local bus services are running as normal, as are tram services between Nottingham, Bulwell and Hucknall.

In addition, the union is also currently implementing an overtime ban which will run until Friday, October 6.

No trains running again today on the Robin Hood Line or the national mainlineNo trains running again today on the Robin Hood Line or the national mainline
EMR has warned that, as a result, some trains may be subject to short notice alterations and cancellations.

It said: "Some cancellations could be as late as 10pm on the day before travel – please check the website at eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/rail-strike for updates.

"During this time we advise customers to regularly check if their train is running, paying particular attention to first and last services of the day.”

