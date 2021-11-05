Mansfield bus operator offers free travel for military personnel and veterans on Remembrance days

And Stagecoach, which operates many services in and around Mansfield, has committed to continuing the offer each year.

It comes on the back of Stagecoach’s new employee-led Veterans Network, which is working with the Armed Forces on a recruitment campaign, targeting those leaving the military to find jobs with the firm.

In addition to free travel, Stagecoach has unveiled a number of Poppy Buses across its network, while poppies will also be displayed on the front of a number of buses across the country with some of the destination blinds showing the message We will remember them.

Stagecoach has decorated one of its buses with poppies ahead of Armistice Day.

Simon Tramalloni, Stagecoach Veterans Network co-lead, said: “Remembrance Day and the Poppy Appeal are causes close to the hearts of many of our employees and customers and we are pleased to be making this commitment that will hopefully help people attend memorials across the UK.”