Mansfield and Ashfield roads: 'Scariest' roundabouts near you

By Phoebe Cox
Published 19th May 2025, 15:41 BST
Driving around Mansfield and Ashfield can be quite daunting, especially on some of the roundabouts and roads.

We have taken figures from the website Crashmap, which uses Government data, supplied by police forces, to map out where collisions which led to injuries happened.

We have counted the number of incidents on and very close to each roundabout.

The figures are the total number for the years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 combined, a five year period in total.

The results are listed in the gallery below. And some of them may surprise you.

Take a look at the list below, and be careful when you drive them.

This roundabout on Southwell Road East A6191 has experienced twelve incidents over a five-year period, including one fatality and two serious incidents, according to CrashMap data.

1. Southwell Road East A6191

This roundabout on Southwell Road East A6191 has experienced twelve incidents over a five-year period, including one fatality and two serious incidents, according to CrashMap data. Photo: Google Maps

The roundabout near Texaco, Hucknall, has had 11 incidents in five years, including three serious ones.

2. B6009/A611 Hucknall

The roundabout near Texaco, Hucknall, has had 11 incidents in five years, including three serious ones. Photo: Google Maps

Ollerton roundabout has experienced 11 incidents over the past five years, two of which were severe. Findings from CrashMap.

3. Ollerton roundabout A614

Ollerton roundabout has experienced 11 incidents over the past five years, two of which were severe. Findings from CrashMap. Photo: Google Maps

According to CrashMap data, seven incidents have been recorded in the last five years on or near the A617 roundabout located on Old Rufford Road.

4. A617 roundabout / Old Rufford Road

According to CrashMap data, seven incidents have been recorded in the last five years on or near the A617 roundabout located on Old Rufford Road. Photo: Google Maps

