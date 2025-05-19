We have taken figures from the website Crashmap, which uses Government data, supplied by police forces, to map out where collisions which led to injuries happened.

We have counted the number of incidents on and very close to each roundabout.

The figures are the total number for the years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 combined, a five year period in total.

The results are listed in the gallery below. And some of them may surprise you.

Take a look at the list below, and be careful when you drive them.

1 . Southwell Road East A6191 This roundabout on Southwell Road East A6191 has experienced twelve incidents over a five-year period, including one fatality and two serious incidents, according to CrashMap data. Photo: Google Maps

2 . B6009/A611 Hucknall The roundabout near Texaco, Hucknall, has had 11 incidents in five years, including three serious ones. Photo: Google Maps

3 . Ollerton roundabout A614 Ollerton roundabout has experienced 11 incidents over the past five years, two of which were severe. Findings from CrashMap. Photo: Google Maps

4 . A617 roundabout / Old Rufford Road According to CrashMap data, seven incidents have been recorded in the last five years on or near the A617 roundabout located on Old Rufford Road. Photo: Google Maps