There will be a slightly reduced timetable on the Robin Hood Line serving Mansfield, Sutton and Kirkby on Monday and Tuesday, October 17 and 18, due to strike action by members of the Unite Union.

East Midlands Railway says mainline services will also be affected.

On both days, trains will only run between 7.30am and 6.30pm, and there will be only one train per hour between Nottingham and London St Pancras.

A very quiet Mansfield Railway Station on a strike day in June, when no services were running.

Additionally, there will be just one train per hour between Sheffield and Nottingham and between Leicester and Nottingham.

Will Rogers, EMR managing director, said: "As a result of strike action, we will be operating a significantly reduced service next Monday and Tuesday.

“The impact of industrial action has specifically affected the operation of our train depots and reduces our ability to run our normal timetable.

“We are advising customers to plan ahead and only travel by rail if absolutely necessary on strike days. Customers are also strongly advised to check when the time of their last train is before setting off and understand how the strike action affects their whole journey.

“More detailed advice, including daily travel information, is available on our website.”

EMR says there will be ‘a slightly reduced service on our Robin Hood Line, which links Nottingham and Worksop, via Newstead, Kirkby, Sutton Parkway, Mansfield, Mansfield Woodhouse, Shirebrook and Langwith-Whaley Thorns.

For more information, visit eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/rail-strike

Meanwhile, the Communication Workers Union members who collect, sort and deliver parcels and letters will be on strike again on Thursday, October 20, with further action planned for October 25 and November 28.

Further dates have also been announced by the CWU for functional strike action, which impacts parts of Royal Mail’s operation, on the following dates:

Processing, distribution, international, collections and admin: November 3, 9,15, and 24 and December 1.

Delivery: November 4, 10, 16 and 25 and December 2.

Network: November 2, 8, 14, 23 and 30.