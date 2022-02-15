Mansfield and Ashfield drivers warned to expect ‘slight delays’ due to planned M1 lane closures in coming days

However, motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list shows four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

M1 northbound, Junction 27, at Annesley, to Junction 32, at Morthern: Abnormal load travelling from Hucknall to Doncaster. Until March 17, at 11.59pm;

Roadworks will be taking place in the M1 in the coming days.

A38 Clover Nook to M1 Tibshelf Services: Lane closure due to maintenance works. Until February 16, at 6am;

M1 southbound, Junction 29a, at Markham Vale, to Junction 29, at Doe Lea: Lane closure due to maintenance works. Until February 19, at 6am;

M1 northbound and southbound, J29 to Junction 30, at Barlborough: Slip road and lane closures with diversion routes due to electrical work. Until June 1, at 6am.

Closures

A further three closures are scheduled to begin over the next seven days:

M1 northbound, Junction 26, at Nuthall, to J27, Lane closure due to maintenance work. From February 17, at 8pm, to February 18, at 6am;

M1 northbound, J29, entry slip road closure with a diversion route due to maintenance work: From February 18, at 8pm, to February 19, at 6am;

M1 northbound and southbound, J30 to Junction 31, at Aston: Slip road closures and lane closures for inspections, diversion route via national highways and local authority network. From February 23, at 8pm, to February 25, at 6am.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.