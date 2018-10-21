Man hurt in Kirkby ‘road rage incident’

Police are appealing for information about a “road rage incident” in Kirkby which left a man hurt.

Officers were called to the junction of the A611 and Balls Lane shortly after 7pm on Saturday, October 20.

The A611 was closed and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

And police said today, it was a “collision between a man and a vehicle”, which they are calling a “road rage incident”.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “A man was injured following the collision, which happened at 7pm.

“He was taken to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre for treatment.

“His injuries aren’t thought to be life threatening.”

The A611 reopened shortly after 9.30pm.

The spokesman said: “Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the incident.

“Does anyone recall seeing a dark coloured 4x4 style vehicle, possibly a Vauxhall at the time of the incident?”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 782 of October 20, 2018.