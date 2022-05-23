Major Kirkby road to close in one direction from today for cable works

Kingsway will be closed to traffic entering Kirkby from May 23 until July 8.

However, Ashfield Council stressed: “Drivers will still be able to travel out of Kirkby towards Annesley, but will not be able to travel along the route in the opposite direction to enter Kirkby.”

Western Power Distribution is carrying out vital work to the carriageway to upgrade the electrical network

Kingsway, Kirkby.

A WPD spokesman said: “A temporary one-way system will be in place for drivers in Kirkby while work takes place to upgrade an electricity cable at Kingsway.

“The cable replacement, which is being carried out by WPD, requires a lane closure at Kingsway.

“The lane closure and one-way system will be in place from May 23 to July 8, to allow engineers to work safely in the carriageway.”

WPD said the project is part of a rolling programme to upgrade the electricity network, adding additional network capacity will be vital to help homes and businesses switch to low carbon technologies, such as electric vehicles .

Rob Osborne, WPD Technician, said: "This project is vital to ensure an efficient electricity network for the people of Kirkby.