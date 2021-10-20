M1 running normally at Hucknall and Bulwell after 'police incident' closure caused huge tailbacks yesterday

The M1 is currently closed in both directions between junction 27 and junction 28. Photo: Google Earth

The motorway was shut in both directions by the police between junction 28 and junction 27 shortly before 10am yesterday due to concern for a man’s safety.

The closure has led to significant congestion and long tailbacks covering several miles in both directions.

It was re-opened in the afternnon but it took hours for traffic to ease.

On its Twitter feed, Derbyshire Police said: “The M1 between J28 and J27 is now being re-opened in both directions, but it will take a while for the traffic to clear.

"Thank you to drivers for their patience.”

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said around noon: “The incident was a concern for the safety of a man.

“The incident was resolved with nobody being hurt and the road is now reopened.