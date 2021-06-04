M1 reopens between Sutton and Mansfield junctions after three-lorry crash

The M1 has fully reopened following an earlier crash involving three lorries.

All northbound lanes were shut between junctions 28 and 29 after the collision at around 3pm today.

The three vehicles have now been recovered but motorists are warned there are still delays as a result of the earlier closure.

A Highways England spokesperson said: “There is six miles of slow moving traffic on approach.

“Road users are advised to allow plenty of time for delays to ease and may wish to consider using an alternative route if possible.”