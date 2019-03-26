M1 reopens after crash between car and lorry near Bolsover Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The M1 has now fully reopened after a crash involving a car and lorry near Bolsover. The crash is between J29a and J30. Three lanes had initially been closed but Highways England said the incident had now been dealt with and the motorway has reopened. M1 East Midlands drivers spend more on fuel than in any other part of UK These are the worst vehicle accident black spots in Mansfield