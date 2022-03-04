The M1 northbound has re-opened after overnight lane closures following an incident.

National Highways: East Midlands tweeted: “The M1 northbound carriageway between J25 and J26 has now fully reopened following carriageway repairs.

"We are pleased to report there are no significant residual delays following this incident.”

Two lanes were closed yesterday (Thursday) following an accident involving two vans that led to a diesel spillage and meant lanes one and two were closed between J25 and J26 for the A610 Nottingham/Eastwood.

The resulting closures caused delays of up to an hour for rush-hour commuters.

The diesel spill was cleaned up but subsequent inspection of the carriageway reveal damage to the road surface, meaning lanes remained closed overnight while emergency repairs were carried out.