National Highways have confirmed that the M1 remains closed in both directions between junction 28 for Mansfield and junction 29 for Chesterfield due to a tanker being on fire.

Queues are stretching back to junction 27 for Hucknall and Annesley and junction 26 for Bulwell and Nuthall.

Emergency services are continuing their efforts to extinguish the blaze – with four fire engines, two water carriers and a foam unit deployed to the scene.

Smoke billows from the huge tanker fire which has caused the M1 to close in both directions

Local residents are also being advised to keep their windows and doors shut.

There are currently delays of approximately 60 minutes in both directions on approach to the closures.

A diversion route is in place in both directions.

Drivers heading southbounds should exit the M1 at junction 29, and continue eastbound on the A617 for approximately eight kilometres.

Then take the A6075 Mansfield and Ashfield Regeneration Route (MARR), until it links up with the A38.

Follow the A38 westbound to rejoin the M1 at junction 28.

Drivers heading northbound should exit the M1 at junction 28, exit onto the A38 eastbound for approximately 7.5 kilometres and then take the A6075 Mansfield and Ashfield Regeneration Route (MARR), until it links up with the A617.