M1 closed in both directions Mansfield, Hucknall and Bulwell due to HGV fire

The M1 is closed northbound between junction 26 and junction 27 and southbound between junction 28 and junction 26

The motorway is closed northbound between junction 26 at Bulwell and junction 27 at Hucknall and southbound between junction 28 at Mansfield and junction 26.

Emergency services including Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue (NFRS) are attending the scene, drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Diversions are in place – follow the hollow square diversion symbol from junction 28 southbound and junction 26 northbound.

NFRS tweeted: “Update 4.45pm: Crews remain at the scene and continue to dampen down the fire.

"The M1 northbound and southbound remain closed and will be for at least another hour.

"Traffic from the northbound side has been cleared, however.”

