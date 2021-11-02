The M1 is closed in both directions between Junction 29a, for Markham Vale, and and Junction 29 for Mansfield.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit are currently at the scene along with traffic officers, after emergency services were called at 12.13pm.

A statement from Derbyshire Police said: “Part of the M1 in Derbyshire is currently closed in both directions between J29a and J29 due to concerns for the safety of pedestrian on a bridge. Please avoid this stretch of motorway if you are planning to travel, and allow extra time for your journey.”

The M1 southbound is closed on all lanes.

There are currently delays of 40 minutes on the northbound approach to the closure, and 15 minutes southbound.

Road users travelling southbound are advised to follow the Hollow Square symbols.

Exit at J30 and take the first exit on to the A616 east for approx. 300m.

At the roundabout in Barlborough take the fourth exit on to the A619 south-westwards.

Continue to Chesterfield and at the roundabout with the A61 take the first exit.

Follow the A61 south to the roundabout with the A617.

Take the first exit on to the A617 eastbound and continue to J29 of the M1.

Road users travelling northbound are advised to follow the Hollow Triangle symbols.

Exit at J29 and take the second exit on to the A617 westbound.

Continue to the roundabout with the A61 in Chesterfield.

Take the fourth exit on to the A61 northbound.

At the roundabout with the A619 take the fourth exit.

Follow the A619 eastbound to the roundabout with the A616.

Take the first exit exit on to the A616 and west to J30 of the M1.