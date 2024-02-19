Line part-closed and service disruption on Robin Hood Line after cable thefts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Signalling cables habe been stolen from the line near Worksop and, as a result, trains are currently unable to run in either direction between Worksop and Mansfield Woodhouse.

East Midlands Railway (EMR) says Network Rail are aware of the theft and the British Transport Police have been at the location throughout the night.

A team of engineers will be on site this morning to replace the cabling but until then, the line will be closed between Mansfield Woodhouse and Worksop with no trains calling at Mansfield Woodhouse, Shirebrook, Langwith-Whaley Thorns, Creswell, Whitwell and Worksop.

Trains to and from Hucknall, Bulwell, Sutton, Kirkby, Newstead and Mansfield are unaffected.

On its website, EMR said: “At present we are expecting the problem to be fixed in the next seven hours.

"As soon as the problem is fixed our priority will be to get trains running to their advertised times again.

"We expect our advertised timetable to resume on the affected routes by 1pm.

“You should continue to travel as originally planned however your journey may be delayed by 60 minutes.

"We have sourced rail replacement buses in both directions between Mansfield Woodhouse and Worksop after 9am.