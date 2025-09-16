These are the latest traffic enforcements and changes being consulted upon by the council. Photo: Getty Imagesplaceholder image
These are the latest traffic enforcements and changes being consulted upon by the council. Photo: Getty Images

Latest proposed Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw traffic enforcement and changes

By John Smith
Published 16th Sep 2025, 15:42 BST
These are the latest propsed changes to roads and traffic for Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw that are currently out for consulation with Nottinghamshire Council.

From introducing yellow lines, to creating bus clearways or changing speeding limits on roads, all proposals like this are submitted to the council by Via East Midlands – who look after the county’s highways on behalf of the council – for the public to read and comment on.

All these proposals and more are available to view at consult.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/consultation_finder/?sort_on=

Proposal is to create a new enforceable bus stop clearway at the current stop on the road near Radmanthwaite Road.

1. Chesterfield Road North - Mansfield

Proposal is to create a new enforceable bus stop clearway at the current stop on the road near Radmanthwaite Road. Photo: Google

Proposal is to relocate the bus stop pole and shelter approximately 115m south west on to Sutton Road and introduce an enforcable clearway at the relocated stop with the clearway already in place further up to road to be removed.

2. Kings Mill Lane - Mansfield

Proposal is to relocate the bus stop pole and shelter approximately 115m south west on to Sutton Road and introduce an enforcable clearway at the relocated stop with the clearway already in place further up to road to be removed. Photo: Google

Proposal to create two new enforceable 19m bus stop clearways and install two new bus stop poles on Watnall Road and Hanson Crescent.

3. Watnall Road - Hucknall

Proposal to create two new enforceable 19m bus stop clearways and install two new bus stop poles on Watnall Road and Hanson Crescent. Photo: Google

Proposal is to relocate and create a new enforceable bus stop clearway ahead of the current one.

4. Farady Avenue - Tuxford

Proposal is to relocate and create a new enforceable bus stop clearway ahead of the current one. Photo: Google

