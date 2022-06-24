June 24: Four upcoming roadworks Mansfield motorists need to be aware of

Drivers in and around Mansfield and Ashfield have a number of roadworks to watch out in the coming days.

By Jon Ball
Friday, 24th June 2022, 8:11 am
Updated Friday, 24th June 2022, 10:03 am

With more cars expected to be on the roads this week due to the national rail strikes taking place tomorrow, motorists are being urged to plan their journeys in advance and leave extra time.

These are the latest roadworks according to one.network.

Traffic restrictions:

Motorists are urged to be aware of roadworks.

Adamsway, Mansfield – June 25-30

Delays likely - Diversion route

Location: Adamsway

Description: Streetworks

Responsibility for event: Nottinghamshire Council

Current status: Planned

Roadworks

Berry Hill Lane, Mansfield – June 25-30

Delays likely - Road closure/diversion route

Description: Carriageway Resurfacing

Works location: Berry Hill Lane

Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire County Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield – June 25-26

Delays likely - Lane closure

Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Crown Farm Way, Mansfield – June 25-26

Delays possible - Traffic control, two-way signals

Description: Installation of central refuge

Works location: Near new entrance to housing development

Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

