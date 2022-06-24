June 24: Four upcoming roadworks Mansfield motorists need to be aware of

With more cars expected to be on the roads this week due to the national rail strikes taking place tomorrow, motorists are being urged to plan their journeys in advance and leave extra time.
These are the latest roadworks according to one.network.
Traffic restrictions:
Adamsway, Mansfield – June 25-30
Delays likely - Diversion route
Location: Adamsway
Description: Streetworks
Responsibility for event: Nottinghamshire Council
Current status: Planned
Roadworks
Berry Hill Lane, Mansfield – June 25-30
Delays likely - Road closure/diversion route
Description: Carriageway Resurfacing
Works location: Berry Hill Lane
Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire County Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield – June 25-26
Delays likely - Lane closure
Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Crown Farm Way, Mansfield – June 25-26
Delays possible - Traffic control, two-way signals
Description: Installation of central refuge
Works location: Near new entrance to housing development
Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council
Current status: Planned work about to start