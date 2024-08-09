Junction upgrades and faster travel on A60 Nottingham Road in Mansfield being explored

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Survey work to inform the detailed design of junction improvements to the A60 Nottingham Road junction with Park Lane and Baums Lane in Mansfield will start next week.

This work will help support the council’s ambition to undertake a major upgrade of the junction as part of the UK Government funded Bus Service Improvement Plan and Levelling Up Partnership fund.

The project, led by Nottinghamshire County Council and delivered by Via East Midlands, aims to identify improvements that will enhance the capacity and efficiency of the junction by reducing wait times for vehicles at peak times, improve access to the retail park, reduce travel times for bus users, and provide safer and more convenient crossing facilities for pedestrians and cyclists.

The first phase of the project will involve advanced survey works for three weeks from the 12 August to 1 September, which will include drilling multiple boreholes across the junction and within the Sainsbury’s Petrol Filling Station and car park.

Survey work will take place at the A60 Nottingham Road junction with Park Lane and Baums Lane.

The outcome of the survey works will help to plan the final design and construction of any potential junction improvements, which will be subject to further approval.

To minimise disruption to the road network, most of the survey works will be carried out during night-time, when traffic volumes are lower. Vehicle access to the Sainsbury’s and Mansfield Leisure Park on Park Lane will be maintained throughout the works, with temporary diversions in place where necessary.

The survey works may generate some noise, such as engine noise of equipment and pneumatic excavation, but noise reduction barriers will be used to limit the impact on nearby residents and businesses.

Councillor Neil Clarke MBE, Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: "We understand that the survey works may cause some inconvenience and frustration for residents, businesses and road users in the area. We appreciate your patience and co-operation as we carry out these essential works to help us plan for the future of this busy junction.

"We will make every effort to keep the disruption to a minimum and to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible."