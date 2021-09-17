Insulate Britain activists ‘unable’ to say if they plan on blocking M1 near Mansfield and Ashfield

Nearly 100 people were arrested following Monday’s demonstration by Insulate Britain on the M25.

According to Insulate Britain, there has not been ‘enough progress’ on insulating homes – something the Government disputes.

Your Chad’s sister title, the Derbyshire Times asked Insulate Britain if it plans on blocking the M1 in this area, but a spokesman said they were ‘unable’ to provide any further information.

Insulate Britain said there had been a lack of action from the Government over insulating homes.

A Government spokesman said: "People's day-to-day lives should not be disrupted, especially on busy motorways where lives are put at risk and resulting traffic delays will only add to vehicle emissions.

“We are investing £1.3billion this year alone to support people to install energy efficiency measures, and our upcoming Heat and Buildings Strategy will set out how we decarbonise the nation's homes in a way that is fair, practical and affordable.”

Lee Anderson, Conservative MP for Ashfield, has been an outspoken critic of the tactics used by environmental campaign groups such as Insulate Britain and Extinction Rebellion, who have blocked major road and rail routes to call for more action tackling climate change.

Writing in your Chad, he described Extinction Rebellion as ‘public nuisance number one’.

He said: “You would be hard pressed to find anyone who disagrees with their argument, but you would find it just as difficult to find any sensible person who agrees with their methods.”