Huge delays after M1 shut off following serious crash

A stretch of the M1 will be closed during rush hour after a ‘serious’ crash.

Officers were called at 3.30am this morning (Friday, February 8) following a crash between a lorry and two cars on the M1 southbound, between Junctions 28 and 27.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “The motorway will be closed during rush hour, so please do find alternative routes as there is likely to be delays this morning.”

A woman, believed to have serious injuries, has been taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.