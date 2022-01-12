EMR has announced it will make a small reduction to its timetable from Monday, January 17.

Like other rail operators, EMR is experiencing high levels of Covid-related absence among its workforce, and Government advice to work from home means passenger demand is also very low.

The timetable changes will see a reduction in EMR services of about 4 per cent, with the most popular services remaining unaffected.

Mansfield railway station.

It says this will help to provide a robust and reliable service for customers while also ensuring the service is as efficient as possible.

Absences

Paul Barnfield, EMR operations director, said: “Like most other industries, we are facing particularly high Covid-related absences among our colleagues at the moment and this can impact our ability to provide train services.

“At the same time, Government advice for people to work from home means passenger demand is very low.

“As such, this small reduction is intended to provide a reliable service as well as ensuring there is still enough capacity for those who are still travelling.

“These changes will be kept under daily review and we will make alterations if and when needed. In the meantime, I would ask our customers to check their journey before travelling by visiting our website."

EMR operates Robin Hood Line services between Nottingham and Worksop, serving stations including Newstead, Kirkby, Sutton Parkway, Mansfield, Mansfield Woodhouse, Shirebrook and Langwith-Whaley Thorns.

Amendments to the Robin Hood Line timetable include:

Weekdays – the 3.27pm Nottingham-Worksop and 4.39pm Worksop to Nottingham services will not run;

Sundays – the 9.12am and 7.12pm Nottingham-Mansfield Woodhouse and 9.56am Mansfield Woodhouse-Nottingham services will not run.